Virginia receives $24.1M in homeland security, preparedness grants

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that Virginia has secured more than $24.1 million in FEMA grants to help the Commonwealth better prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and manmade disasters.

“We have made it a priority to pursue federal funding to help ensure the Commonwealth and our communities have every possible resource in protecting Virginians against various natural and manmade events,” Northam said. “With these grants, we will continue to support our state and local partners in addressing critical security needs and strengthening resilience, preparedness, and prevention activities across Virginia.”

The grants, administered on behalf of FEMA by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), include the Fiscal Year 2019 Homeland Security Grant Program, the Emergency Management Performance Grant, the Urban Area Security Initiative, the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, and the Port Security Grant Program. Individual local allocations will be announced in early September.

“By advocating for additional funding on behalf of our local communities, we have enhanced the capabilities of our emergency responders, local governments, and citizens during a disaster,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “These grants help Virginia to better prepare for tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding, as well as the continued rise in manmade threats from terrorism, violence, and criminal activity.”

“Whether it is closing out disaster reimbursements from past disasters, identifying new grant programs for which our communities are eligible, or aggressively fighting for the most possible funding under competitive national grant programs, VDEM has sought every penny available to fund Virginia’s emergency preparedness and management programs,” said VDEM State Coordinator of Emergency Management Jeff Stern. “These funds will support local and state government preparedness to address our more complex and more frequent emergencies, and will ultimately help make Virginians safer.”

Program Name Amount State Homeland Security $ 9,200,000 Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) $3,250,000 Emergency Management Performance Grant $8,033,215 Hampton Roads UASI Non-Profit Security Grant $347,500 State Non-Profit Security Grant $200,000 Port Security Grant Program $3,093,110 TOTAL $24,123,825

The Port Security Grant Program funds (excerpted from the chart above) are awarded as follows:

Port Security Grant Program Details Amount Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue (Gloucester) $26,175 City of Chesapeake Fire Department $147,000 City of Hampton $1,200,000 City of Newport News $498,130 City of Portsmouth Police Department $158,625 City of Suffolk Fire Department $335,223 City of Suffolk Police Department $79,032 City of Virginia Beach $77,750 City of Virginia Beach Fire Department $47,175 Poquoson Fire Department $24,000 Virginia Port Authority $500,000 TOTAL $3,093,110

