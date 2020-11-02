Virginia receives $2.4 million in post-disaster hazard mitigation grants

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has received Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Awards received under this grant program help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. These awards will fund mitigation measures that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.

“These grants will support communities as they strengthen emergency management systems in the wake of a disaster,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “We are proud of VDEM’s continued dedication to recovery and hazard mitigation for localities across the Commonwealth.”

“VDEM is committed to identifying, coordinating, and securing all available funding that can assist localities and emergency response organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and human-caused threats and disasters we face and experience in Virginia,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management, Curtis C. Brown.

VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state may provide matching funds for these grants. The jurisdictions receiving funding through this grant are Russell and King George Counties.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funding from Tropical Storm Michael

Community: Town of Pulaski

Project Name: Flood Warning System at 4 Locations

Federal Share: $41,250

Non-Federal Share: $13,750

Management Costs: $2,750

Total Project Costs: $57,750

Community: Russell County

Project Name: Emergency Operations Center Generator

Federal Share: $9,680

Non-Federal Share: $3,227

Management Costs: $645

Total Project Costs: $13,552

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funding from 2016 Winter Snow Storms

Community: King George County

Project Name: Fairview Beach Riverbank Stabilization

Federal Share: $1,746,578

Non-Federal Share: $582,192

Total Project Costs: $2,328,770

The 2020 grant application period is open now to receive applications for the FMA and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is the grant program replacing the current PDM grant program.

Information regarding the new BRIC program can be found FEMA BRIC Program.

For additional information on the HMGP grant funding opportunity, contact Debbie Messmer – State Hazard Mitigation Officer at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov

