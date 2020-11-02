Virginia receives $2.4 million in post-disaster hazard mitigation grants
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has received Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Awards received under this grant program help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. These awards will fund mitigation measures that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.
“These grants will support communities as they strengthen emergency management systems in the wake of a disaster,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “We are proud of VDEM’s continued dedication to recovery and hazard mitigation for localities across the Commonwealth.”
“VDEM is committed to identifying, coordinating, and securing all available funding that can assist localities and emergency response organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and human-caused threats and disasters we face and experience in Virginia,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management, Curtis C. Brown.
VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state may provide matching funds for these grants. The jurisdictions receiving funding through this grant are Russell and King George Counties.
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funding from Tropical Storm Michael
Community: Town of Pulaski
Project Name: Flood Warning System at 4 Locations
Federal Share: $41,250
Non-Federal Share: $13,750
Management Costs: $2,750
Total Project Costs: $57,750
Community: Russell County
Project Name: Emergency Operations Center Generator
Federal Share: $9,680
Non-Federal Share: $3,227
Management Costs: $645
Total Project Costs: $13,552
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funding from 2016 Winter Snow Storms
Community: King George County
Project Name: Fairview Beach Riverbank Stabilization
Federal Share: $1,746,578
Non-Federal Share: $582,192
Total Project Costs: $2,328,770
The 2020 grant application period is open now to receive applications for the FMA and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is the grant program replacing the current PDM grant program.
Information regarding the new BRIC program can be found FEMA BRIC Program.
For additional information on the HMGP grant funding opportunity, contact Debbie Messmer – State Hazard Mitigation Officer at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov