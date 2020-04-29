Virginia receives $10M grant from feds to help law enforcement through COVID-19

More than $10 million in federal funding will help the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services through COVID-19.

The funding was made possible through the FY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which provides $850 million to assist states, local units of government and tribes during this outbreak.

The CESF funding was authorized by the CARES Act .

Earlier this week, the DOJ also awarded $259,453 in CESF funding to three localities in the Commonwealth as follows:

$112,531 for the City of Lynchburg

$98,689 for the City of Petersburg

$48,233 for Henry County

CESF funding may be used to help purchase equipment – including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment – or supplies, such as gloves, masks, and sanitizer. It can also be used to pay for overtime, hiring, training, or travel expenses – particularly those related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas.

The funding can also be used to address the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

