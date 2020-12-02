Virginia REALTORS® installs Beth Dalton as 2021 president

Virginia REALTORS® has installed Beth Dalton of Richmond as the association’s president for 2021.

Dalton has been deeply involved in the real estate world since obtaining her sales license in 2003. She earned the Rookie of the Year award and later obtained her associate broker’s license in 2010. After relocating to Richmond in 2019, she now serves Long & Foster® as managing broker for the Tuckahoe and Centerpointe offices. Previously, Dalton served the same role for the Long & Foster® Blacksburg office.

Over the years, Dalton has served the New River Valley Association of REALTORS® in numerous capacities, including director on the NRVAR Board, secretary/treasurer, REALTOR® Political Action Committee chair, and chair of the NRVAR Governmental Affairs Committee.

She was named the NRVAR 2008 REALTOR® of the Year and is a three-time recipient of the NRVAR President’s Appreciation Award. Dalton currently serves on the Legislative Committee of the Richmond Association of REALTORS®.

Having been a member of the Virginia REALTORS® Board of Directors since 2016, Dalton most recently served as its 2020 president-elect. She has been the chair for the RPAC of Virginia Trustees, Virginia Leadership Academy, and the Public Policy Committee, and has been an active participant on numerous other state committees, including the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors, Investment Management Committee, RPAC Fundraising Trustees, RPAC of Virginia Disbursement Trustees, and Virginia FPC Forum.

In addition, Dalton was named Virginia Manager of the Year (2015) and is a member of the Virginia REALTORS® Honor Society.

Dalton’s involvement at the National Level began in 2011 as the FPC to Congressman Morgan Griffith, which continues today. She is deeply committed to RPAC, having served as vice chair, and then chair, of the NAR RPAC Fundraising Forum, and serving on the Presidential Advisory Group as part of the RPAC State Fundraising Partnership Goal.

A graduate of the National Association of REALTORS® Leadership Academy in 2016, Dalton currently serves as the Region Three Representative on the 2021 RPAC Trustees Federal Disbursement Committee.

Dalton resides in Richmond and returns to Radford whenever possible, where she loves hiking the Appalachian Trail and spending time on Claytor Lake with her family.

Dalton is joined on the Virginia REALTORS® 2021 Leadership Team by the following REALTORS®:

President-Elect: Denise Ramey, Charlottesville

Vice President: Katrina M. Smith, Winchester

Treasurer: Tom Campbell, Warrenton

Immediate Past President: Kemper Funkhouser, Harrisonburg

The Chief Executive Officer of Virginia REALTORS® is Terrie Suit.

