Virginia re-enters AP Top 25 after seven-week absence

Defending national champion Virginia is back in the AP Top 25 this week, re-entering the rankings at #22.

The Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5 ACC) have won nine of their last 10 games and now sit in third in the ACC after defeating then-#7 Duke, 52-50, on Saturday.

UVA was last ranked the week of Jan. 3, before a three-game losing streak knocked the ‘Hoos out of the rankings, and sent them to the netherworld of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The 9-1 stretch since has Virginia with an outside shot at winning the ACC regular-season title, and no worse than a top-four league finish, the program’s seventh in the past eight seasons.

Florida State (24-5, 14-4 ACC) is seventh in this week’s AP poll. Louisville (24-6, 15-4 ACC), which plays at UVA on Saturday, is 10th, and Duke (23-6, 13-5 ACC) is 12th.

Story by Chris Graham

