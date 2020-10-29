Virginia ranks among top states in nation in digital technology

Virginia has earned an A-, one of the highest honors achievable in a comprehensive biannual survey conducted by the Center for Digital Technology, which rates states on demonstrated results in innovation, operations, governance and administration.

The survey also named Virginia as one of the “Top 3” states for excellence in Connected Infrastructure, which focuses on computing, networks, storage and cloud capabilities.

“We are grateful to our colleagues across Virginia government who prioritize technology and data throughout every department and discipline,” said Virginia Secretary of Administration, Dr. Keyanna Conner. “From calculating flood resiliency in emergency management to integrating robotic process automation in transportation, our partner state agencies are focused on digital transformation for our Virginian customers.”

“The Digital States Survey is the most detailed, comprehensive digital technology survey in the country,” said Nelson Moe, chief information officer of the Commonwealth, and head of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency. “Virginia’s continued emergence as a national leader in our rankings is both a source of pride and internal inspiration for continuous innovation and improvement.”

The Center for Digital Government has been ranking states across the country for 23 years. Virginia has never ranked below a B+ since letter grades were instituted in 2010, illustrating Virginia’s long legacy of national leadership in technology.

More information can be found at bit.ly/DSS2020Results.

