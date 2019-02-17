Virginia Quilt Museum season opening: New exhibit of quilts from across the globe

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia Quilt Museum will be opening for the season on Tuesday, Feb. 19, with an exhibit featuring quilts from the museum’s private collection as well as 25 quilts from the Houston International Festival.

The exhibit will include some of the most famous names in contemporary quilt art as well as emerging artists whose innovative work has caught many collectors’ attention. To complete the exhibit, quilts from the Madison Quilt Guild and Barbara Cline, an internationally recognized designer, author, and teacher, will be featured on the first and third floors.

To honor the season opening, the Virginia Quilt Museum will be hosting artists to further discuss their work as a part of a “Meet & Greet” held on Saturday Feb. 23 from 10:30am – 12:30pm. Admission fees to the museum do apply for visitors the day of this event.

Virginia Quilt Museum was founded in 1995 and exists to celebrate quilting in Virginia. The Museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit funded solely through private donations, memberships, and revenue from admissions and museum shop sales. The Virginia Quilt Museum receives no federal or state funding.

Related Content

Shop Google