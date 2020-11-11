Virginia Quilt Museum reveals ‘Reds and Greens: Threads of Winters Past’

The Virginia Quilt Museum will open “Reds and Greens: Threads of Winters Past” to the public for display on Friday, Nov. 20.

“These quilts have a lot of charm,” says Susan Farmer, the Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum. “The way the reds and greens fade into different shades tells a lot about the history of dyes and how they change through the centuries. These quilts are a great representation of historic quilting techniques and artistry.”

“Reds and Greens: Threads of Winters Past” is curated by Susan Farmer and Rachel Gregor, the museum’s Curatorial Assistant. Quilts featured in the exhibit date back to the 1800s and are part of the Virginia Quilt Museum’s permanent collection.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is “celebrating and nurturing Virginia’s quilting heritage.” The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum, visit www.vaquiltmuseum.org.

