Virginia Quilt Museum opens new exhibit in July

Published Sunday, Jul. 5, 2020, 10:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Quilt Museum will open its newest exhibit, Eye Contact: Creating a Connection, on Wednesday, July 15.

“I am excited to have this exhibit at the museum,” says, Susan Farmer, executive director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, “it seeks to bring people together and we need to come together now more than ever. My hope is that this exhibition helps to open dialogue in our community and encourages connections.”

The concept for the exhibit came to Curator, Barbara Hollinger, during frequent visits to Washington, D.C, where she noticed that many people walk through the world with their heads down, and attention focused on daily tasks and distractions.

“In a time where we seem to be divided by politics, economics, race, religion, and philosophy, a personal connection to those around us seems hard to establish,” says Barbara Hollinger, “To reestablish that link, I have put my phone away, lifted my head, and started making eye contact with strangers. As our paths cross and our gazes meet, even if only for a fleeting moment, that web rebuilds. Shoulders hunched in discouragement or sorrow straighten, heads lift slightly, and a smile often sparks across clenched lips. That momentary connection when eyes meet reignites the spark of humanity that connects us all.”

This exhibit showcases 249 individual pieces from artists from all over the country, each quilt represents the artists interpretation of the theme. We hope that this collection of quilts will inspires you to bridge the distance that seems to separate us. Lift your head, gaze into someone’s eyes, and make a connection. The exhibit will run from July 15, 2020 – August 28, 2020 and is sponsored by Sacred Threads.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is “celebrating and nurturing Virginia’s quilting heritage.” The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum, visit http://www.vaquiltmuseum.org or email Paige Moorman at vqm.marketing.coordinator@gmail.com

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments