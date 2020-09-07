Virginia Quilt Museum announces Tuesday opening of September exhibit, Backyard Escape

The Virginia Quilt Museum will open its newest exhibit, Backyard Escape, on Tuesday.

“I think this exhibit is important because as one of the only cultural institutions open in the area at this time the exhibit will offer a unique experience for people who are beginning to venture out of their homes,” says, Susan Farmer, the Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, “This exhibit is also very relevant considering the amount of time people have been spending in their own backyards due to COVID-19 and Stay-At-Home orders. For many of us, our backyards have represented a safe space during a time of uncertainty.”

When creating this exhibit curators Barbara Hollinger and Lisa Ellis asked artists, “What brings you peace in your backyard?” Hollinger and Ellis wanted artists to let their imaginations or their photo collections inspire them to create something beautiful. Responses could be either real or imaginary, urban or rural, micro (blade of grass) or macro (expansive view of a lake). Artist were asked to think about what brings them tranquility, whether it be the color palette, or the light in the morning or evening. The quilts in this exhibit feature a variety of artwork styles; these styles express peace and tranquility, whether in the very abstract or somewhere on the spectrum of realism.

This exhibit showcases 50 individual pieces from artists from all over the country, each quilt represents the artists interpretation of the theme. The exhibit will run from September 8, 2020 – December 19, 2020 and is sponsored by Sacred Threads.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is “celebrating and nurturing Virginia’s quilting heritage.” The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum, visit www.vaquiltmuseum.org.

