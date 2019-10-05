Virginia pumpkins arriving now on farms, in stores, at farmers’ markets

We could tell you that pumpkins just entered Virginia’s list of Top 20 Agriculture Products with more than $10 million in sales last year.

Or we could extol the health benefits of eating pumpkin in pies, purees, salads, soup or stuffed casseroles.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services cuts right to the chase, however, and reports that fresh pumpkins are arriving daily at pick-your-own farms, farmers’ markets, roadside stands, grocery stores, big box stores and even lumberyards.

You can find fresh, Virginia Grown pumpkins near you at VirginiaGrown.com. Enter “pumpkins” as the Product Name/Description and then search “all” for ten pages of listings. Or narrow your search by entering a county or zip code in the “where” box.