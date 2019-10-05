Virginia pumpkins arriving now on farms, in stores, at farmers’ markets
We could tell you that pumpkins just entered Virginia’s list of Top 20 Agriculture Products with more than $10 million in sales last year.
Or we could extol the health benefits of eating pumpkin in pies, purees, salads, soup or stuffed casseroles.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services cuts right to the chase, however, and reports that fresh pumpkins are arriving daily at pick-your-own farms, farmers’ markets, roadside stands, grocery stores, big box stores and even lumberyards.
You can find fresh, Virginia Grown pumpkins near you at VirginiaGrown.com. Enter “pumpkins” as the Product Name/Description and then search “all” for ten pages of listings. Or narrow your search by entering a county or zip code in the “where” box.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.