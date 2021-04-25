Virginia progressive groups host viewing for Redistricting Commission meeting

The Virginia Counts Coalition will host another accountability viewing during the Monday, April 26 commission meeting on Zoom at 10 a.m.

Community leaders and legal experts will join to create a space for public dialogue surrounding the redistricting process. The VCC maintains their original demands outlined in this open letter to the Department of Legislative Services and commission legislators, and suggests additional areas of improvement following the April 12 meeting:

Adjust schedules to be more accessible to Virginians (many have work obligations at 10 a.m. Mondays);

Standardize, and increase time to register for public comment (recent time allotments- six days and five days- are inconsistent and insufficient);

Incorporate closed captions and ASL interpreters during meetings;

Extend the time period to sign up to provide testimony up to the start of the meeting and,

Allow commissioners to respond to public testimony

Those interested in joining the April 26 watch party can sign up here.

Leaders with the Virginia Civic Engagement Table expressed hope after the April 12 commission meeting when commissioners acknowledged the need for increased public participation.

In this accountability viewing, Virginia community leaders and legal experts will be present to answer questions regarding redistricting, a process that has seen unprecedented challenges due to the delayed delivery of census data.

