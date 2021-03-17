Virginia places volleyball coaching staff on leave, citing ‘review of a personnel matter’

Virginia Athletics announced Wednesday morning that the school has placed the volleyball coaching staff on paid administrative leave pending the review of a personnel matter.

No details were released regarding the personnel matter.

The coaching staff includes head coach Aaron Smith and assistants Nikki Dailey, Kelsea Kalich and Joe Klein.

As a result of the coaching staff not being available, UVA’s upcoming home matches against Florida State on Friday and versus Louisville on Sunday have been canceled.

There will be no further comment until the review is complete.

