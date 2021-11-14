Virginia-Pitt game for Coastal Division lead set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced tonight the start time for Virginia’s road game at Pitt on Saturday will be at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 20.
- Wake Forest @ Clemson, noon ET on ESPN
- Florida State @ Boston College, noon ET on ACC Network
- Wofford @ North Carolina, noon ET on ACC RSN
- Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame, 2:30pm ET on NBC
- Virginia @ Pitt, 3:30pm ET on ESPN2
- Syracuse @ NC State, 4pm ET on ACC Network
- Virginia Tech @ Miami, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network