Virginia-Pitt game for Coastal Division lead set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday

Published Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

ACC footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced tonight the start time for Virginia’s road game at Pitt on Saturday will be at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 20.

  • Wake Forest @ Clemson, noon ET on ESPN
  • Florida State @ Boston College, noon ET on ACC Network
  • Wofford @ North Carolina, noon ET on ACC RSN
  • Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame, 2:30pm ET on NBC
  • Virginia @ Pitt, 3:30pm ET on ESPN2
  • Syracuse @ NC State, 4pm ET on ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech @ Miami, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network