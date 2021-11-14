Virginia-Pitt game for Coastal Division lead set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday

Published Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, 12:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced tonight the start time for Virginia’s road game at Pitt on Saturday will be at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 20.

Wake Forest @ Clemson, noon ET on ESPN

Florida State @ Boston College, noon ET on ACC Network

Wofford @ North Carolina, noon ET on ACC RSN

Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame, 2:30pm ET on NBC

Virginia @ Pitt, 3:30pm ET on ESPN2

Syracuse @ NC State, 4pm ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech @ Miami, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network

Related



