Virginia pick-your-own strawberry farms having record season in 2020

Published Saturday, May. 16, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Strawberry season is in full swing, and despite challenges and interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, pick-your-own strawberry farms are having a record season.

“People are just thrilled that we’re open,” said Robbie Vaughan of Vaughan Farm’s Produce in Virginia Beach. “I’ve had a lot of moms say this is the first thing they’ve done in a month and a half that actually felt normal.”

Considered essential businesses, U-pick farms have implemented extra safety and social distancing measures. Strawberry picking, Vaughan said, is inherently a socially distant activity, as rows are already 6 feet apart. However, out of an abundance of caution, Vaughan said customers are now picking every other row—doubling the distance to 12 feet.

“We’ve got less people on a row than you’ll find people in a grocery store aisle, and that’s what we want.”

Farm clerks wear masks and gloves, and customers must use hand sanitizer before going into the fields to pick. Strawberries are sold by the container instead of by the pound, and customers pre-pay for a new bucket to pick strawberries instead of bringing their own containers. Once they’re finished picking, they can head right home instead of standing in line at a register.

And customers are responding well. “It’s been off the charts,” Vaughan said. “Usually this time of year we might have about 1,000 to 1,500 pickers. This year we’ve had about 7,000 to 8,000 pickers so far. We’ve never seen anything quite like it, and we’re very humbled.”

In Pittsylvania County, Motley’s Strawberry Farm also has noticed a dramatic uptick in customers. It has employed similar safety measures—hand sanitizer and self-pay stations, selling strawberries by the container, and farm employees instructing customers about distancing policies. Owner Kevin Motley also posted a video on the farm’s Facebook page showing people how to get their buckets and what to expect while picking this season.

“Everybody is really excited to get to come pick strawberries this year,” Motley said. “It’s something they can feel safe doing—get outside and enjoy a little outdoor time with their family without having to worry about being overrun with people.”

Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said it’s no surprise to see the tremendous turnout on strawberry farms, as many people are supporting local farms and Virginia farmers markets during the pandemic.

“Strawberry picking is a rite of spring for Virginia families, many of whom have been cooped up indoors for the past two months,” Banks said. “Pick-your-own strawberries provide an opportunity for families to participate in an outdoor activity, support local farms and enjoy fresh, healthy Virginia-grown strawberries.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments