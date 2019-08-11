Virginia PBA, Police Benevolent Foundation establish fund for Justin Payne

The Police Benevolent Foundation and the Virginia Division of the Southern States PBA have established a fund to assist the family of Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy Justin Payne, who died unexpectedly on Aug. 6.

Payne is survived by his wife, Erica, and his daughter, Addison.

An account has been established under the Police Benevolent Foundation entitled the Deputy Justin Payne Memorial Fund. Donations can be made through the account link on the Police Benevolent Foundation’s website at www.pbfi.org.

“Justin Payne was a close friend, a loved and trusted member of his agency having served as a patrol deputy, a SWAT operator, and most recently as a school resource officer,” Virginia PBA Loudoun County Chapter President Sean Dikeman said. “Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to the family of Deputy Payne during this difficult time. We are now calling on the community to step up and help the family in this time of need. Justin is a true hero who dedicated 14 years to the safety and security to the citizens and children of Loudoun County.”

All donations made to this fund are tax-deductible, and 100% of the money the PBF receives will go to the family of DFC Justin Payne. The PBF is asking everyone to please pass this information along to friends and family.

