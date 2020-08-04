Virginia partnering in effort to expand rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities

Virginia is joining in an interstate compact to expand a testing program that can deliver COVID-19 results in 15 to 20 minutes.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that the Commonwealth will join the compact alongside Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The group is entering formal discussions with Becton Dickinson and Quidel, the U.S. manufacturers of antigen tests that have already been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, to purchase 500,000 rapid antigen tests per state.

By joining together, states are demonstrating to private manufacturers that there is significant demand to scale up the production of these tests.

Additional states, cities, and local governments may join the compact in the coming weeks.

“The states are leading America’s national response to COVID-19,” Northam said. “We are bringing together this bipartisan, multi-state coalition to combine our purchasing power and get rapid testing supplies to our communities as quickly as possible. The people in our six states want to see action, and together, we’re delivering.”

The interstate cooperative purchasing agreement will provide a unique platform to purchase tests and associated supplies in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. In addition, the states will coordinate on policies and protocols regarding rapid antigen testing technology.

The Rockefeller Foundation will assist in facilitating financing mechanisms to support this large-scale interstate testing compact.

“We are committed to helping communities across America avoid the tragic consequences of this disease by expanding the use of the latest diagnostic and screening tests so those unwittingly spreading Covid can be isolated and supported,” said Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “I am grateful to Govs. Hogan, Bel Edwards, Baker, Whitmer, DeWine, and Northam for their leadership and partnerships to give workers, teachers, students, and vulnerable people the confidence they need to be safe until a vaccine is developed and proven effective.”

“Rapid access to testing is crucial in our collective fight against COVID-19, which is why I am grateful to join these other governors in a collaborative effort to purchase testing supplies and help identify outbreaks more quickly, while improving the turnaround time for test results,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “COVID does not know any borders and by working together we strengthen our response, improve testing access and ultimately help our communities become safer and healthier.”

“With severe shortages and delays in testing and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing, the states are banding together to acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. “I want to thank my fellow governors for signing on to this groundbreaking bipartisan agreement, which we have just finalized after weeks of discussions with the Rockefeller Foundation. We will be working to bring additional states, cities, and local governments on board as this initiative moves forward.”

“This bipartisan partnership will help us protect our families, the heroes on the front lines of this crisis, small businesses, and our most vulnerable communities,” Michigan Gov. Jennifer Whitmer said. “Widespread testing is one of the most crucial tools we have to stop the spread of this virus and save lives. I’m proud of the bipartisan work governors across the state have done to protect our regions from COVID-19. I’m hopeful that the president and Congress will follow our lead and work together on a recovery package that includes support for states like ours so we can continue to protect our families.”

“Time is of the essence, which is why I am pleased to join with my fellow governors to work together to expand the use of rapid, point-of-care antigen tests in order to help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our states,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The letter of intent to the Rockefeller Foundation is available here.

