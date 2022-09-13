Virginia: One of top 15 states with electric vehicle registrations
Virginia is one of the top 15 states with electric vehicle registrations in 2021. The top 15 states combine for 81.7 percent of all the EVs in the United States.
Virginia currently registers 1.93 percent of all new EV registrations, and the number is projected to increase over the next decade.
As consumers begin to purchase EVs in greater volumes, the need for in-market charging facilities will increase.
The Fuels Institute has released a new report which provides, on a micro-geography level, the light-vehicle sales forecasts for predicting the market demand.
“The market for electric vehicles continues to grow at an accelerating pace, yet there remains great uncertainty regarding how fast these vehicles will gain significant market share, how many chargers we will need, when and where we will need them and what kind of chargers will be required in different locations,” said John Eichberger, executive director of Fuels Institute.
To determine how many chargers might be required, researchers first had to forecast the size of the EV market through 2030. S&P Global Mobility developed the forecasts for this research in July 2021. At that time, they forecast that U.S. sales of plugin electric vehicles would reach 2.78 million units in 2030 and plug-in electric vehicles in operation would exceed 18 million.
The forecast for Virginia shows in 2030, Virginia will have 378,517 EVs in operation. This would require 34,414 AC chargers and 1,828 DC chargers.
The projections show the U.S. may need more than 1.7 million charging stations in 2030.
How did they arrive at this number?
- Applied international benchmark for ideal EV-to-charger ratio of 10.4:1
- Applied S&P Global Mobility forecast of EVs in operation in 2030 of 18 million
- Charging Stations Needed – 1.737 million
- More than 90 percent could be Level 2 – based upon census track analysis combined with driving patterns and observed dwell times
To download the full report, visit fuelsinstitute.org/research