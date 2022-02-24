Virginia Omicron wave waning, with cases, hospitalization in steep decline

The seven-day average of new COVID cases in Virginia is at its lowest point since Dec. 5, before the beginning of the two-month-long Omicron surge.

This is from an analysis of Virginia Department of Health data on Thursday, which shows the current seven-day average of new cases at 2,145 per day, down from the recent high of 18,782 new cases a day back on Jan. 13, almost six weeks ago.

The University of Virginia COVID-19 model is projecting that we’ll be below 900 new cases a day by the end of next week.

The number of people in Virginia hospitals with COVID was at 1,018 as of Thursday morning, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

The high mark for the Omicron wave was nearly four times as high, at 3,948 back on Jan. 18.

Vaccination numbers, meanwhile, are still barely moving, with 71.9 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated, and 32.7 percent fully vaccinated and boosted.

Story by Chris Graham