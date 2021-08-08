Virginia offers one-time relief funding opportunity to intercity bus providers

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation was apportioned $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to allocate to Federal Motor Carrier-Certified intercity bus operators throughout the Commonwealth.

This one-time grant opportunity will help intercity bus companies recover operating expenses incurred during the pandemic. The application period is open now through Oct. 1, 2021. Eligible intercity bus providers are encouraged to apply.

“Healthy and competitive multi-modal transportation is the key to connecting people to better jobs, education, and healthcare. Each transportation provider across the Commonwealth serves as an essential piece of the mobility puzzle,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “The American Rescue Plan Act funding will ease the burden placed on intercity bus providers and help maintain these critical services that keep Virginia moving.”

In March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provided $30.46 billion to support the transit industry in response to COVID-19. ARPA allocated $100 million to intercity bus operators throughout the country. Of that, $2,307,909 was apportioned for intercity bus operators in Virginia. Funding is provided at a 100 percent federal share, with no local match required.

The funds can be used to reimburse certain operating expenses incurred to maintain transit services as well as pay for administrative leave for transit personnel due to reduced operations during the emergency.

The Federal Transit Administration and DRPT have established eligibility criteria to appropriately allocate this funding. Criteria should be thoroughly reviewed before completing the application.

“DRPT remains committed to enhancing intercity bus service in Virginia,” said Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “In addition to our ongoing support for the Virginia Breeze Bus Lines, we also welcome this unique, one-time opportunity to help other intercity bus providers recover from the pandemic.”

Intercity Bus service operates with a limited schedule, has fixed routes, and connects to two or more urban areas that are not in close proximity. These services may have the capacity for transporting passenger baggage and service that makes specific, planned connections with established intercity bus service where such service is available.