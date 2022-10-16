Virginia Museum of History & Culture to offer free admission days in November

With Election Day right around the corner, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture encourages visitors to take advantage of the upcoming free admission days in November to see the museum’s traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.

Guests who display their “I Voted” stickers will receive free admission on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Additionally, the museum will offer free admission for children under the age of 18 that day, 10 percent off purchases in the museum café, and extended business hours until 7 p.m.

Veterans and active military personnel will also receive free admission to the museum on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

American Democracy, which will continue to be on display through Dec. 31, is a traveling exhibition produced by the Smithsonian Institution. The exhibition examines the American government’s founding and the continuing story of America’s bold experiment in a “government of, by, and for the people.” It covers a wide range of themes using touchable props, audio/video presentations from the Smithsonian and The History Channel, and immersive technologies such as touch-screen adventures, making it the perfect interactive learning gallery for the whole family to enjoy.

“As visitors journey through the exhibition, they will discover the building blocks of American democracy through five themes,” Andrew Talkov, senior director of curatorial affairs at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture said in a statement. “From voting rights to going beyond the ballot, visitors will leave with a better understanding of what democracy means and the critical role we play in maintaining it.”

Some of the artifacts in the exhibition include a clothing button celebrating George Washington’s inauguration in 1789, Edmund Pendleton’s record of the Virginia ratification of the U.S. Constitution, a portrait of Black Hawk, a Sauk war chief that was painted by Robert Mathew Sully, and a Congressional Union for Woman suffrage banner from 1915.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond’s Museum District.

For more information call (804) 340-1800 or visit VirginiaHistory.org