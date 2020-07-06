Virginia Museum of History & Culture open for business

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has re-opened its doors to the public.

“Never could we have imagined we would be closed to the public for the better part of four months,” said Jamie Bosket, President & CEO of the VMHC. “We are so thrilled to re-open our doors to our community in a new and safe way, and to debut two new exhibitions and two new public art displays.”

Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today

Organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, this exhibition, featuring artifacts from the museum’s vast collections and new acquisitions made through a major collecting initiative, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth. Highlighting the efforts and impact of a selection of female change-makers, these women brought about positive change in the Commonwealth and in the nation. They also created new models of female-empowerment and new opportunities for women – ultimately fostering a more inclusive and equal society. From July 1 to November 1, 2020.

A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100

This exhibition celebrates the efforts in preservation and horticulture made by the Garden Club of Virginia during its 100-year history. Its members have encouraged appreciation of the landscape, advanced its horticulture, and championed preservation of the land. They have monitored the roadways of the state, and as the first conservation organization in Virginia, they were early advocates for the formation of the state parks system. In this largely chronological presentation, the club’s values and goals are shows to have been remarkably consistent for a century. Today, when environmental issues have risen to new levels of concern, GCV’s leadership role in preservation efforts remains as relevant as ever. From July 1 to November 1, 2020.

All in Together

The VMHC partnered with artists Hamilton Glass and Matt Lively on this collaborative project, which provided an important opportunity for self-expression and symbolized togetherness during a time when we had to remain socially distant for the good of the community. This special outdoor exhibition features murals created from coloring sheets submitted by individuals of all ages throughout the entire Richmond region, and assembled by the artists to form larger murals.

Mending Walls

One of the most visible signs of protests and unrest is the graffiti found on monuments, plywood-covered windows and other public and private property. This inspired Richmond mural artist Hamilton Glass to create the Mending Walls RVA project, assembling a diverse group of artists to create public artwork as a tool to promote empathy and to connect us at time when it is most needed. This exhibition features paintings by these artists, inspired by their motto, “We Need to Talk…”. This artwork combined with the stories of the past told throughout the VMHC offers an opportunity to begin understanding how we arrived at this moment and to start conversations about our future. To see biographies of participating artists Jowarnise Caston, Nico Cathcart, Hamilton Glass, Ian Hess, Austin Miles and Noah Scalin, please go to https://www.virginiahistory.org/exhibitions/other-exhibitions-and-displays.

To provide safe access, the VMHC has established a series of new protocols for guest visits. This includes a requirement to purchase tickets (at a discounted price) prior to arrival, new capacity controls, a one-way tour route throughout the galleries, and enhanced cleaning of common spaces.

More details can be found online at VirginiaHistory.org/tickets.

The VMHC set a high standard for digital engagement during its 15-week public closure – presenting more virtual content than ever in its history. It also kept its entire full- and part-time staff employed throughout – a special achievement, as the museum doesn’t receive government operating support. It survives through the support of its membership and other charitable giving, as well as earned revenues.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is owned and operated by the Virginia Historical Society — a private, non-profit organization established in 1831. The historical society is the oldest cultural organization in Virginia, and one of the oldest and most distinguished history organizations in the nation. For use in its state history museum and its renowned research library, the historical society cares for a collection of nearly nine million items representing the ever-evolving story of Virginia.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond’s Museum District. Hours are Monday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the galleries and museum shop, Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the research library.

For more information call 804.340.1800, visit VirginiaHistory.org, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

