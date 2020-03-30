Virginia Museum of History & Culture offering online tour

Published Monday, Mar. 30, 2020, 5:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is now offering an online tour of its newest exhibition, Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today.

Organized in conjunction with the statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, this exhibition celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth. Agents of Change highlights the efforts of and impact of a selection of female change-makers who created new models of female empowerment and new opportunities for women – ultimately fostering a more inclusive society.

While the museum must remain closed to the public at present, the VMHC is making these special online tours available so that guests are still able to experience its galleries.

Visitors can go to VirginiaHistory.org/AtHome in Virtual Tours to explore the exhibition.

In addition, the VMHC is offering Banner Lectures, issues of the Virginia Magazine of History & Biography, the quarterly journal of the VMHC, and additional online learning for students. All of this online programming is free.

Virtual Tours

The VMHC offers virtual tours of its current major exhibitions, including:

Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today

Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality– Coming soon

The Story of Virginia Exhibition

Landscapes of Virginia Exhibition

Banner Lectures

Bound to the Fire: How Virginia’s Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisineby Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz

Inventing Disaster: The Culture of Calamity from the Jamestown Colony to the Johnstown Floodby Dr. Cynthia A. Kierner

Searching for Stonewall Jackson: A Quest for Legacy in a Divided Americaby Ben Cleary

The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History by John M. Barry

The Property of the Nation: George Washington’s Tomb, Mount Vernon and the Memory of the First Presidentby Matthew Costello

Issues of the Virginia Magazine of History & Biography

Articles and Book Reviews about Virginia and southern history

“Sarah Garland Jones”, by Cassandra Newby-Alexander

“This Unpleasant Business: Slavery, Law and the Pleasants Family in Post-Revolutionary Virginia”, by William Hernandez Hardin

“Bolder Attitude: James Monroe, the French Revolution, and the Making of the Monroe Doctrine”, by Brook Poston

Online Learning for Students

VMHC’s rich content for students studying at home includes:

Color Our Collectionsthemed coloring pages available to print

Educational Videos

The Story of VirginiaDigital Timeline

Virginia History Explorer

Other Learning Resources & Lesson Plans

For more details: www.VirginiaHistory.org/AtHome.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments