Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces new webinars

Published Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, 6:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced new free online webinars for adults and History Connects programs for students this week.

Webinars for Adults

Tuesday, April 14 at 2:00pm – Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Stories of Virginia Participants will explore the role of history in art, engage in a discussion about artistic process and influence, analyze artist statements and artwork from the Fresh Paint exhibition, and develop an appreciation for artistic interpretation and historic events.

Participants will explore the role of history in art, engage in a discussion about artistic process and influence, analyze artist statements and artwork from the Fresh Paint exhibition, and develop an appreciation for artistic interpretation and historic events. Thursday, April 16 at 2:00pm – What’s Your Sign? Ephemera & Women’s Activism This program explores over a century of women’s activism through ephemera found in the VMHC collections. From protest signs to knit caps, participants will learn how Virginia women fought against injustices in the Commonwealth and analyze the historiography of protest moments.

Programs for Students

Wednesday, April 15 at 10:00am – Abraham Lincoln, African Americans, and the Emancipation Proclamation Focusing on an examination of political cartoons and paintings that highlight Abraham Lincoln, the Emancipation Proclamation, and the end of slavery, students will engage in primary source analysis and learn about their historical context. (Upper Elementary and older)

Focusing on an examination of political cartoons and paintings that highlight Abraham Lincoln, the Emancipation Proclamation, and the end of slavery, students will engage in primary source analysis and learn about their historical context. (Upper Elementary and older) Thursday, April 16 at 10:00am – Rebuilding America: Reconstruction to Jim Crow This program examines the period of rebuilding and reunification after the Civil War. Students will study the impacts of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, the origins of Jim Crow, and steps taken to disenfranchise African Americans. (Upper Elementary and older)

This program examines the period of rebuilding and reunification after the Civil War. Students will study the impacts of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, the origins of Jim Crow, and steps taken to disenfranchise African Americans. (Upper Elementary and older) Friday, April 17 at 10:00am – Picture This: Virginia in the 20th Century Using photographs and primary sources throughout the 20th century, this program is designed to allow students to examine changes in Virginia’s society and politics. Historical themes sch as education, industrialization, urbanization, transportation, and the changing roles of women are explored. (Upper Elementary and older)

To register for these webinars and programs please go to VirginiaHistory.org/AtHome.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments