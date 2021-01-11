Virginia Men’s Tennis announces 2021 schedule

Virginia Men’s Tennis will play five non-conference and seven ACC dual matches at their home indoor and outdoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in the spring season.

The season opens with back-to-back matches against Commonwealth opponents VCU (Jan.16) and Liberty (Jan. 17). Virginia also faces Old Dominion (Jan. 30) and Wake Forest (Feb. 4) in non-conference competitions before delving into conference play.

Between March 7 and April 1, UVA has eight-straight home matches, seven of which are against ACC opponents, Florida State (Mar. 8), Miami (Mar. 9), Georgia Tech (Mar. 12), Clemson (Mar. 14), Duke (Mar. 26), North Carolina (Mar. 28) and Virginia Tech (Apr. 1), as well as a non-conference match against Kentucky (Mar. 19).

Virginia will be on the road for ITA Kickoff Weekend, playing at No. 2 Ohio State. Iowa and Texas Tech are also competing in Columbus, vying to be one of seven teams advancing from their Kickoff Weekend tournaments to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 12-15 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The ACC championships will be held this year at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Ga., from April 21-25. The Cavaliers have won 12 ACC championships and 13 regular-season titles.

The NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites the weekend of May 7-9. Super Regional play for the final 16 remaining teams will be held at eight sites on either May 15 or 16. The team finals, featuring eight teams, begin on May 20 at the USTA National Tennis Center in Orlando. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will take place in Orlando after the conclusion of the team championship.

Attendance

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (updated Nov. 13, 2020), allow for the lesser of 30 percent occupancy of the facility or 250 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations, in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues set by the Commonwealth of Virginia, attendance for UVA home men’s and women’s indoor tennis competitions (will be limited to the family of student-athletes and coaching staff until further notice.

Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, UVA Athletics will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

2021 Virginia Men’s Tennis Schedule

Sat, Jan. 16 VCU Charlottesville, Va. 1:30 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 17 Liberty Charlottesville, Va. 1 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 22 Ohio St Columbus, Ohio 11 a.m.

Sat, Jan. 23 Iowa or Texas Tech Columbus, Ohio 3:30 or 6:30 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 30 Old Dominion Charlottesville, Va. 11 a.m.

Thu, Feb. 4 Wake Forest Charlottesville, Va. 5 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 12-Mon, Feb. 15: ITA TEA.M. INDOORS Champaign, Ill.

Fri, Feb. 19 at Boston College* Newton, Mass. 3 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 26 at NC State* Raleigh, N.C. 3 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 28 at Wake Forest* Winston Salem, N.C. 1 p.m.

Mon, Mar. 8 Florida State* Charlottesville, Va. 2:30 p.m.

Tue, Mar. 9 Miami* Charlottesville, Va. 2:30 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 12 Georgia Tech* Charlottesville, Va. 2:30 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 14 Clemson* Charlottesville, Va. 12 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 19 Kentucky Charlottesville, Va. 3 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 26 Duke* Charlottesville, Va. 3 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 28 UNC* Charlottesville, Va. 1 p.m.

Thu, Apr. 1 Virginia Tech* Charlottesville, Va. 3 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 16 at Notre Dame* Notre Dame, Ind. 5 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 18 at Louisville* Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.

Wed, Apr. 21 – Sun, Apr. 25: ACC Championships, Rome, Ga.

Fri, May 7 – Sun, May 9: NCAA Championships 1st/2nd rounds, Regional Sites

Sat, May 15 – Sun, May 16: NCAA Championships Super Regional, Regional Sites

Thu, May 20 – Sun, May 23: NCAA Championships Final Rounds, Orlando, Fla.

