Virginia men’s soccer announces 2021 fall schedule

The Virginia men’s soccer program will open a 10-game home slate at home on Aug. 26 with a matchup against Western Michigan at Klöckner Stadium.

The ‘Hoos are looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-8-1 split 2020-2021 season that ended with the program not getting an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since way back in 1980.

Looking ahead to the fall, Virginia will renew its rivalry with former ACC foe Maryland in a neutral site game at Audi Field in Washington D.C, the home of D.C. United. The two teams will square off on Monday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

The eight-game ACC schedule includes home games against Syracuse (Sept. 10), North Carolina (Sept. 25), Boston College (Oct. 8) and Pittsburgh (Oct. 22). The Cavaliers will travel in league play to Virginia Tech (Sept. 17), Notre Dame (Oct. 1), NC State (Oct. 15) and Duke (Oct. 29).

In non-conference action, Virginia will also host High Point (Sept. 2), UNC Greensboro (Sept. 14), VCU (Sept. 28), UNCW (Oct. 5) and Denver (Oct. 11) at Klöckner Stadium.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2021 squad in a trio of home exhibition matches. The Cavaliers will host Navy (Aug. 14), Longwood (Aug. 17) and Radford (Aug. 21) in Charlottesville.

Admission to all three exhibitions is free.

Storylines

The Cavaliers will host two of the four 2020 College Cup participants when North Carolina and Pitt come Klöckner Stadium this fall.

Virginia and Maryland first played at Audi Field in 2018 and returned again in 2019. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in the inaugural match and the Cavaliers bested then-No. 1 Maryland, 2-0 in the 2019 meeting.

The Cavaliers will play at Notre Dame for the fifth-straight year. The two teams have played 15 times since 2013.

UVA will travel to James Madison for the first time since 2016 and only the second time in head coach George Gelnovatch’s 26-year tenure. Virginia is 20-4-2 all-time against the Dukes and 6-0-1 in the Gelnovatch era.

By the Numbers

16 regular season games (10 home, five away, one neutral site)

6 opponents who qualified for the 36-team NCAA Tournament field last season will be on the 2021 UVA schedule (North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Maryland, James Madison, UNC Greensboro)

5 Teams in the final 2021 United Soccer Coaches National Rankings – (No. 3 Pitt, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 21 James Madison, No. 23 High Point)

Broadcast & Ticket Information

The broadcast selections for Virginia men’s soccer, including games that will appear on the ACC Network, will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com once they are determined by the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN. Starting times for games should be considered tentative and subject to change based on the broadcast selections.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.