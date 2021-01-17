Virginia mauls #12 Clemson, 85-50

Virginia put on a shooting clinic Saturday afternoon from start to finish and destroyed 12th-ranked Clemson 85-50 in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Cavaliers went on a 15-0 run in the first half to open an 18-2 lead and simply ran circles around the Tigers the entire contest.

Virginia’s 35-point victory was the second largest win over a ranked team ever and pushed the Cavaliers winning streak over Clemson to 11.

This was simply a 40-minute Cavalanche as the Cavaliers opened the game canning threes from all over the floor and used a suffocating defense that never allowed the Tiger’s to sniff making it a contest.

Five Virginia players reached double-digit scoring, paced by Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae with 14 each. Woldetensae had nine points in the opening 20 minutes, with all points coming from behind the arc.

Hauser did the bulk of his damage in the second half, hitting all four of his field goal attempts, scoring 11 points.

Clemson, coming off an 11-day COVID pause, appeared a bit rusty, but the Cavaliers came out the aggressor in the game and never allowed Clemson the opportunity to hang around to knock off the rust.

The Tigers entered the game as the number one ranked defensive team in the country, but Virginia shredded the Tigers all game long, hitting 34-of-56 from the floor including an amazing 15-of-27 three-point attempts.

Virginia is now 5-0 in ACC play and 9-2 overall. The Cavaliers will host N.C. State Wednesday evening.

Story by Scott German

