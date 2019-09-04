Virginia-Maryland CVM dean finalists to visit campus

The search committee for the next dean of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine has announced four finalists who will visit the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg and the University of Maryland campus in Baltimore for interviews.

As part of a nationwide search launched this spring and the selection process for identifying the next dean, members of the Virginia Tech campus and local community are invited to meet the finalists and attend each candidate’s open forum presentation on “The Future of Veterinary Medicine: Educational, Clinical, and Research Opportunities.”

The open forum presentations will also be broadcast live online for remote participants, and recordings of the sessions will be available following each session. Candidate CVs and survey links for providing feedback will be posted on the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost website in advance of the visits. The search committee encourages all campus and community members to submit feedback via the online surveys.

Sept. 11 – Dan Givens

Dan Givens currently serves as the associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University, where he is also a professor in the Department of Pathobiology. He has been recognized for outstanding research contributions in theriogenology, has received numerous awards and recognition for outstanding teaching, and brings with him over ten years’ experience in leadership in veterinary education.

Open Forum Presentation: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Veterinary Medicine Building, Classroom 102

Reception to follow, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 18 – Spencer Johnston

Spencer Johnston is currently the department head and James and Marjorie Waggoner Professor in the Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery at the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Having served in this leadership role for eight years, he has also been recognized with a number of teaching awards, and has held leadership positions with the American College of Veterinary Surgeons and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Open Forum Presentation: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Veterinary Medicine Building, Classroom 102

Reception to follow, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Dominique Griffon

Dominique Griffon currently serves as the associate dean for research in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the Western University of Health Sciences, where she is also a professor of Small Animal Surgery. Having held leadership roles in orthopedic research and small animal surgery for nearly 20 years, she has also been honored with a number of research awards, and has been active in organizing and speaking at many international conferences.

Open Forum Presentation: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Veterinary Medicine Building, Classroom 102

Reception to follow, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Susan Cork

Susan Cork is founding department head and professor in the Department of Ecosystem and Public Health with the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (UCVM) at the University of Calgary. Bringing with her more than 10 years’ leadership experience in public and animal health, she also has experience working in leadership and advisory roles in Biosecurity in New Zealand, in addition to a range of other international service and experience.

Open Forum Presentation: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Veterinary Medicine Building, Classroom 102

Reception to follow, 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

