Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign helps honor educators

Published Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 2:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Lottery’s annual Thank a Teacher campaign is back, and it’s bigger than ever.

For the seventh year, the Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room, and Virginia PTA, is encouraging Virginians to send special thank-you cards to recognize K-12 public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6).

Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation from the Virginia Lottery and $2,500 in supplies for their school from The Supply Room. This year, thanks to added support from its gaming partners IGT and NeoPollard Interactive, the Lottery will double the number of winners from previous years and award four lucky teachers with this prize.

This year’s thank-you notes contain artwork designed by three Virginia public school students. The designs were submitted in a statewide competition and the winners selected by a distinguished group of art educators and community members.

Those three winners, one each from elementary, middle and high school, are:

Nitha Nithin, a fourth-grader at Coventry Elementary School in Yorktown

Jocelyn Turman, a seventh-grader at Edward Drew Middle School in Stafford County

Giello Albert Capate, a senior at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg

Over the years, through this campaign, Virginians have sent more than 175,000 thank-you notes and have awarded ten fabulous Virginia-themed trips to deserving teachers.

“In the past, we have awarded two teachers with this prize each year. We are so excited to be able to double the amount of teachers that will win this year, thanks to our partners at The Supply Room, IGT and NeoPollard Interactive,” said Acting Executive Director, Kelly Gee. “Everyone at the Virginia Lottery takes great pride in our role of supporting education, with all Lottery profits going to K-12 public schools. Thank a Teacher is a great opportunity to celebrate those teachers who are making such a big difference every day.”

Hard-copy notes are available through participating PTA chapters and at all Virginia Lottery customer service centers. To send a digital thank-you note or to request thank-you notes in bulk for your school, visit thankateacherva.com . Digital and hard-copy thank-you notes may be sent through May 6.

Like this: Like Loading...