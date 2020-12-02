Virginia Lottery, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling remind adults to gift responsibly

The Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling encourage players to gift responsibly this holiday season.

When giving lottery tickets as gifts, make sure you keep the person’s age in mind. It is against state law to give lottery tickets to minors.

The Lottery is complementing its message this year with a radio public service announcement entitled “Scrooge,” which will air statewide.

“We at the Virginia Lottery strive to present our games in the most responsible manner possible,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “While lottery tickets can be fun gifts for adults, it is important to remember that they are not intended for minors.”

“The earlier in life a young person starts to gamble, the more likely they are to develop gambling problems later on,” said Carolyn Hawley, Ph. D., VACPG president. “So during this time of giving, please remember that lottery tickets are not toys. They are for adults only.”

This is the 13th year that the Virginia Lottery has teamed up with VACPG, the National Council on Problem Gambling, the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, and dozens of other lottery corporations around the globe to increase public awareness this holiday season about the impact of giving lottery products as gifts to children.

If you or someone you know has a concern about gambling, call the 24-hour helpline at 1 888-532-3500. The call is free and confidential.

