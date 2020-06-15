Virginia Lottery to begin selling tickets online July 1

Virginia Lottery games will be no further away than your phone, tablet or computer beginning July 1, when the lottery will offer some of its most popular games online at valottery.com, available anywhere within Virginia.

That means you’ll be able to play Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life® on your device, along with all new instant-win games. Instant-win games are an on-line version of scratcher games, but with exciting digital game features, mechanics and bonus rounds that paper tickets cannot provide players. New instant-win games will be added every few weeks, and popular daily draw games such as Pick 3, pick 4, and Cash 5 will be added within the first year.

“We’re excited to be introducing this new way of playing our games on July 1, the very first day it’s allowed under legislation we requested from the 2020 General Assembly, ” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We feel it’s important to continue to meet Virginia consumers where they already are, and where they expect to find us: online.”

Lottery games will continue to be available at more than 5,100 retail stores across Virginia, including some games not available online, including dozens of popular scratcher games.

“Virginia is the seventh state to offer lottery games online so consumers can play whenever they want wherever they are,” said Hall. “Online lottery is not just convenience. Updating the way we deliver our products will help support our responsibility to generate additional resources for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”

As always, you must be at least 18 years of age to play Virginia Lottery games, whether online or in person. Online lottery includes secure financial transactions, robust age and identity checks through registered accounts, and also provides a range of responsible gaming protections for players to limit their lottery play if they choose.

