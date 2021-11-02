Virginia Lottery releases September sports wagering activity report

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of September, the eighth full month of reporting since legal sports betting launched in Virginia on Jan. 21.

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, Virginians wagered $293,851,531, representing a 61 percent increase from the previous month. Many jurisdictions with legal sports wagering have reported similar increases from August to September tied to wagering activity related to the beginning of the professional and college football seasons.

Virginia bettors won a total of $262,922,288, for a combined 10.53 percent operators win percentage. Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand, and through the end of September, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $1.9 billion.

The nine licensed operators included in September’s reporting were Betfair Interactive US LLC (FanDuel) in partnership with the Washington Football Team, Crown Virginia Gaming LLC (Draft Kings), BetMGM LLC, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming LLC (Rivers Casino Portsmouth), Caesars Virginia LLC, WSI US, LLC (Wynn), Unibet Interactive, Inc., Penn Sports Interactive LLC and Golden Nugget Online Gaming VA, LLC. A complete list of all approved operators can be found here, under the “approvals” tab.

State law places a 15 percent tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions.

Of the state tax on sports betting AGR, the statute specifies 97.5 percent is to be deposited in the state’s General Fund and 2.5 percent is to be deposited into the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund administered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health.

