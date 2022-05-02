Virginia Lottery releases March sports wagering activity report

The Virginia Lottery reported that Virginians wagered $469,484,017 in March, the second highest monthly wagering activity since the record performance in January 2022.

The month of March saw increased activity due to the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. Though Virginia statute does not allow betting on Virginia college athletics, that tournament alone brought in $109,491,552 in wagering activity.

Virginia bettors won a total of $435,784,001 for a combined 7.18 percent operators win percentage. Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand, and through the end of March, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $4.5 billion on a wide variety of approved sporting events.

During the month of March, twelve licensed operators were active and accepting mobile sports wagers, with Hard Rock Digital being the latest operator to begin accepting wagers in Virginia.

A complete list of all approved operators can be found here, under the “approvals” tab.

