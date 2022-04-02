Virginia Lottery releases February sports wagering activity report

Virginians wagered $401,889,135 in February, with bets on the premiere event of the month, the Super Bowl, coming in at $33.157 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Virginia bettors won a total of $374,391,002 for a combined 6.84 percent operators win percentage. Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand, and through the end of February, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $4.1 billion on a wide variety of approved sporting events.

During the month of February, 11 licensed operators were active and accepting mobile sports wagers. A complete list of all approved operators can be found here, under the “approvals” tab.

State law places a 15 percent tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions.

Virginia’s statute allows operators to deduct certain customer acquisition costs from AGR, and operators reported nearly $16 million in bonuses and free-play incentives in February.

