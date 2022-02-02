Virginia Lottery releases December sports wagering activity report

Virginians wagered $426,596,891 in December, coming in at just slightly less than $1 million behind the record-setting month of October.

That secures December as the second-highest month of wagering since the inception of sports betting in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Virginia bettors won a total of $395,081,876 for a combined 7.39 percent operators win percentage. Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events continues to expand, and through the end of December, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $3.2 billion on a wide variety of approved sporting events.

During the month of December, 11 licensed operators were active and accepting mobile sports wagers. A complete list of all approved operators can be found here, under the “approvals” tab.

State law places a 15 percent tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions. Virginia’s statute allows operators to deduct certain customer acquisition costs from AGR, and operators reported more than $17 million in bonuses and free-play incentives in December.