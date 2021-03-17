Virginia Lottery players win big with 4-4-4 drawing

The Virginia Lottery’s Pick 3 day drawing on March 17 was a stroke of luck for many players. The winning numbers drawn were 4-4-4.

Triple numbers in the Pick 3 game are among the most popular combinations selected by players.

In this single drawing, players won more than $4.4 million, while the Lottery took in less than $600,000 in ticket sales, meaning that players broke the bank!

Every player who wagered $1.00 on the Exact Order combination won the top prize of $500 per ticket.

Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 1,000. Tickets are available at any Virginia Lottery retailer.

