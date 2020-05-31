Virginia Lottery plans to reopen seven customer service centers on Monday

So you say you have a large winning Virginia Lottery ticket, and you didn’t want to mail it to the Lottery while its offices were closed?

Beginning Monday, Lottery customer service centers in Abingdon, Farmville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Henrico, Roanoke and Woodbridge will once again be open for business.

That means Lottery customers can claim prizes of any size in person at those locations. The Lottery’s Prize Zone in downtown Richmond will remain closed for the time being, although Richmond-area players can use the Lottery’s Prize Zone West, located on East Parham Road in Henrico. The addresses of all customer service centers can be found on the Virginia Lottery’s How to Claim page.

All those offices closed on March 23 due to the lockdowns enacted by Gov. Ralph Northam in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The Lottery is instituting new safety precautions at the reopened offices, including:

All customers and employees are required to wear a protective mask.

Do not bring guests or family members unless they are needed to complete the transaction.

Customers claiming a prize will receive a claim packet and pen, then return to their car to fill out the form. (Customers can expedite this process by downloading a Virginia Lottery claim form hereand filling it out beforehand.)

When the packet is completed, customers can ask for a ticket for processing and be ready for the next socially distant marked space in line.

As always, tickets must be signed, and the winner must show a current photo ID and proof of Social Security number. Full instructions are on the Virginia Lottery’s How to Claim page.

Virginia Lottery employees will be on hand to assist with social distancing directions.

