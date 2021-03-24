Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players win big as ‘3-3-3’ is winning combination in Wednesday’s drawing

Some people say that good things come in “3s.” That was certainly the case for Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players in the March 24 day drawing.

The combination 3-3-3 was drawn. That means every player who wagered $1.00 on the Exact Order combination won a top prize of $500.

Triple numbers in the Pick 3 game are among the most popular combinations selected by players.

Players wagered approximately $594,000 in Wednesday’s day drawing, and they won more than $4.4 million in prizes – a 749-percent payout!

This comes just one week after the combination 4-4-4 was drawn in the March 17 day drawing.

Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all three numbers in exact order are 1 in 1,000. Tickets are available at any Virginia Lottery retailer.

