Virginia Lottery online players win more than $400 million in prizes

Less than nine months after the Virginia Lottery introduced online game offerings, Virginians have won more than $400 million playing Lottery games online using their smartphones, tablets or computers.

The new way of playing the Virginia Lottery was launched on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers. Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life®, along with instant win games that are available online only.

“Online players have shattered all of our expectations and allowed the Virginia Lottery to set the standard as the nation’s most successful online lottery launch,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Offering consumers the choice of playing online is part of being relevant in today’s marketplace while also strengthening and supporting the traditional retail side of the business.”

More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins. The single largest online win was $2 million by Betty Wong of McLean, who matched the first five winning numbers in the January 13 Powerball drawing with a ticket she bought at valottery.com.

At the same time, the traditional way of buying lottery products, at the retail counter, has also seen a significant increase in sales over the same period. More than $1.6 billion in Virginia Lottery products have been sold at more than 5,000 retail locations across Virginia since July 1.

The profit from every Virginia Lottery ticket sold, whether online or at a retail store, benefits K-12 public education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2020, the Lottery generated more than $595 million for education in the Commonwealth. Fiscal Year 2021, which ends on June 30, is on track to break sales and profit records.

You can play Virginia Lottery online from anywhere within Virginia by registering at www.valottery.com. Anyone 18 or older can play. You can also play Virginia Lottery games at any of more than 5,000 convenience and grocery stores or other retail businesses statewide.

