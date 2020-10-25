Virginia Lottery online games surpass $130 million in prizes 16 weeks after launch

Published Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, 2:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Lottery introduced its new online game offerings on July 1. Nearly four months later, more than 65,000 registered players have shared in a combined $130 million in total prizes.

During the same time period, sales of traditional lottery products at the retail counter also continued to increase, too. In the three-month period ending October 1, lottery sales at traditional brick-and-mortar retail locations across Virginia increased more than 10-percent, too.

Playing online allows consumers to purchase and play lottery games with the convenience of their smartphone, tablet or computer. Anyone can play, as long as they are at least 18 years old and located in Virginia when they make the purchase.

Online products include many familiar and popular games such as Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life®. In addition, all new instant win games are available, featuring prizes up to $500,000. So far, 18 instant win games have been introduced, and more are added each month.

“Online play is a natural progression that makes Virginia Lottery games more relevant and convenient for today’s consumers,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “The successful launch of online lottery play is an essential tool to help support the Virginia Lottery’s commitment to generate funds for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”

The two biggest online wins so far are a Lunenburg County man who won $100,000 playing Powerball and a Hopewell man who won $1,000 per week for the rest of his life in the Cash4Life® game. Instant win games have also had their share of exciting wins, the biggest of which, so far, is a Richmond woman who won $51,000 playing Enchanted Winnings, one of the most popular instant win games.

You can play Virginia Lottery online from anywhere within Virginia by registering at www.valottery.com. You can also play Virginia Lottery games at any of 5,300 convenience and grocery stores or other retail businesses statewide.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for public education.

For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit the website, like the Lottery on Facebook, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and check out YouTube. With all gaming, remember to play responsibly.

Related

Comments