Virginia Lottery online games pass $20 million in prizes

It took just 23 days for the Virginia Lottery’s new online game offerings to hit a major milestone: $20 million in prizes won by lucky players.

Since launching on July 1, there have been a total of 4.3 million individual wins among nearly 30,000 unique players. Prizes won online include $25,000 won on July 12 by an Arlington man playing Blackjack Doubler.

Online sales of Lottery products began for the first time on July 1, putting many popular games right in the palm of Virginians’ hands. That includes popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life®, as well as all new instant win games which offer prizes up to $500,000. Daily draw games including Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 will be added to the online platform next year.

“We’re excited that consumers really like the convenience and reliability of this new way of playing Virginia Lottery games,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Our new online platform allows adult customers to play anytime they want, anywhere they are. Whether you play online or at one of our 5,300 licensed retail locations, Virginia Lottery profits generate significant resources each year for Virginia’s public schools.”

You can play Virginia Lottery online from anywhere within Virginia on your smartphone, tablet or computer by going to www.valottery.com. As with all Virginia Lottery games, you must 18 or older to play.

Online lottery includes secure financial transactions, robust age and identity checks and provides a range of responsible gaming protections for players.

