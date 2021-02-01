Virginia Lottery moving forward with oversight of expanded gaming

The Virginia Lottery Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to receive an update on the recent launch of legal sports wagering in Virginia and to review initial regulations which will govern casino gaming in the Commonwealth.

The board meeting, which will be held virtually due to the public health emergency, will be streamed here beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The 2020 General Assembly tasked the Lottery with the responsibility for licensing and regulating mobile sports wagering and providing regulatory oversight of up to five land-based casinos.

Casino regulations

At the meeting this week, the Lottery Board will receive a comprehensive presentation and vote on initial regulations governing casino gaming prior to a statutory requirement for enactment by April.

Following April’s enactment of initial regulations, the Lottery will further refine its regulatory framework through the regular rulemaking process, which includes opportunities for public and stakeholder participation.

The initial regulations will be posted here following the board’s action on Wednesday.

Voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth endorsed casino proposals in local referenda in the November 2020 elections. The City of Richmond currently is soliciting casino proposals for the capital city prior to its own upcoming voter referendum in November.

Mobile sports wagering

The board also will receive an update on progress so far in launching mobile sports wagering in Virginia. Last September, the board adopted a regulatory framework for sports betting, and applications for the limited number of available licenses were accepted beginning in October.

Live, legal sports betting in Virginia was launched on Jan. 21, and five licensed sportsbooks currently have authorization to operate in Virginia.

Additional permits are expected to be awarded soon.

Sports betting and casino regulations, information and approvals can be viewed at www.vagamingregulations.com, a microsite providing key information and public transparency on issues around expanded gaming.

