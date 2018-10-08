Virginia Lottery launches Made in Virginia Awards

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia Lottery has introduced a new campaign to recognize exceptional individuals who got their start in Virginia public schools.

Launched on September 4, Made in Virginia is calling for individuals to nominate public-school educated Virginians who have found success in their career, overcome adversity or demonstrated a passion for service to their community. The four selected graduates will get the opportunity to award $9,000 in prizes to the Virginia K-12 public school which played an instrumental role in their future success. The four winners will be featured in a statewide commercial set to air in early 2019.

The launch of Made in Virginia coincides with the Lottery’s 30th birthday this month. The first Lottery ticket was sold on September 20, 1988, and since 1999, a combined $9 billion in Virginia Lottery profits have benefited K-12 public schools.

“We can’t think of a better way to say ‘thank you’ to Virginians for 30 years of good fun for such a great cause – our K-12 schools,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We are excited to commemorate our 30th birthday by celebrating those remarkable graduates and the K-12 schools which played instrumental roles in their ultimate success.”

The $9,000 in prizes, which will be awarded to the Virginia public school of the winner’s choice, includes $5,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $4,000 in school supplies from The Supply Room Companies. The four schools that are honored may use those winnings to address their unique needs.

“Education has the power to positively influence individuals’ paths and the future of communities big and small – it influenced me, and it’s why I chose to be a public school teacher,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Ask around and I guarantee you’ll hear of success stories that began from a lesson in school, an inspirational teacher or life-changing academic experience.”

Nominations will be accepted at MadeinVirginia.com through October 12, 2018. Four winners will be selected – one each from the northern, southern, eastern and western parts of Virginia – and announced later this year. To qualify, winners must have attended a Virginia public school and graduated between 1999 and 2018.

For more information about the Made in Virginia nomination process and eligibility requirements, visit MadeinVirginia.com.

The Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated more than $600 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2018. For more info, visit our website, download our app, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram , and check us out on YouTube. Please play responsibly.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web