Virginia Lottery launches expanded version of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 4:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Some may view it as a great way to start 2021, while others might consider it a welcome goodbye to 2020. Either way, a chance to win $1 million on New Year’s Day is a hot commodity.

The Virginia Lottery is launching one of its most popular games: Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle – and this year there are some exciting changes.

In past years, all the available tickets were sold-out well before the deadline. So this year, the number of available tickets is increased to 500,000 from last year’s 375,000. And with the increased number of tickets comes an increase in the number of winners! This year there will be:

Four $1 million winning tickets

Six $100,000 winning tickets

500 tickets that each win $500

With four $1 million tickets out of 500,000, that means the chances of winning the grand prize are some of the best offered by the Virginia Lottery: 1 in 125,000.

“We know Virginia Lottery players look forward to the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle each year,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Between the excitement of a limited number of tickets and the prospect of starting the year with a million dollars, this is an offering that is sure to be wildly popular.”

The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1.

Each ticket costs $20. They can be bought at any of more than 5,000 Virginia Lottery retailers across the state.

For more information, and a running countdown of the number of available tickets, visit www.valottery.com/data/draw-games/raffle.

Related

Comments