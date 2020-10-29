Virginia Lottery introduces new version of a familiar game: Cash 5 with EZ Match

Published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, 12:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Lottery players asked for it: A jackpot game that’s played only in Virginia. The Virginia Lottery has the answer: Cash 5 with EZ Match.

Like the old Cash 5 game, Cash 5 with EZ Match will be a drawing game in which players try to match five winning numbers drawn by the Virginia Lottery. Each play costs $1. But that’s where the similarities end. Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. Drawings are held once a day, seven days a week.

But there’s more! A player who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match receives five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the player wins that prize – even before the drawing is held. So, a player could win twice with the same ticket.

“We believe Cash 5 with EZ Match will be a valuable addition to the Virginia Lottery’s portfolio of games, as well as a big hit with players,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “As with all Virginia Lottery games, the proceeds go to benefit K-12 education in the Commonwealth.”

Cash 5 with EZ Match drawings are held daily at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. The odds of winning any prize, if the EZ Match add-on is purchased, are 1 in 3.45. Without EZ Match, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 9.62. The jackpot prize is pari-mutuel, meaning if multiple tickets win in the same drawing, the jackpot is split equally among them.

For more information on how to play Cash 5 with EZ Match, visit www.valottery.com/Cash5.

Related

Comments