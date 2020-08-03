Virginia Lottery introduces Keno

Published Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, 1:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

On the heels of the successful launch of online lottery just one month ago, the Virginia Lottery has more news: the launch of Keno.

With drawings every four minutes and chances to win prizes up to $1 million, Keno is one more way to keep things fresh and interesting for Virginia Lottery players.

Keno is a fast-paced game in which players can wager from $1 to $10 per drawing and try to match the 20 winning numbers drawn from a pool of 1 through 80.

For more on how to play Keno, the Lottery has produced an instructional video,

Drawing results are shown on TV monitors at select Virginia Lottery locations, on the Virginia Lottery’s Mobile App, and on the Lottery’s website.

“Keno is a great addition to our existing product mix,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We’ve heard from many customers over the years asking for this popular game and we’re delighted to now offer it. And, by continuing to engage with our players in new and different ways, the Virginia Lottery is fulfilling its mission of raising funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth.”

Keno was first offered by a U.S. lottery in 1991, and since that time, has grown to be available in 21 states, including each state surrounding Virginia. It accounts for more than $4 billion in sales annually across America.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 8,911,711. Overall odds to win a prize range from 1 in 2.8 to 1 in 16.6, depending on how you choose to play.

As with all Virginia Lottery games, you must 18 or older to play.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments