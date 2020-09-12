Virginia localities sharing $35 million in federal funding for affordable housing

Published Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020, 10:11 am

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $35,719,247 in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the funding through the Community Development Block Grant program.

The funding is part of the $5 billion in supplemental CDBG funding authorized by the CARES Act in March.

“Too many Virginians are in danger of losing their homes due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus,” said the Senators. “We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

The CDBG program offers annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:

Alexandria $943,356 Blacksburg $210,594 Bristol $116,003 Charlottesville $335,024 Chesapeake $876,358 Christiansburg $111,118 Colonial Heights $104,710 Danville $228,845 Fredericksburg $205,866 Hampton $688,562 Harrisonburg $326,630 Hopewell $125,506 Lynchburg $389,143 Newport News $971,659 Norfolk $1,250,901 Petersburg $189,765 Portsmouth $426,191 Radford $74,893 Richmond $1,362,346 Roanoke $546,786 Staunton $125,136 Suffolk $323,149 Virginia Beach $2,069,846 Waynesboro $117,476 Winchester $182,191 Arlington County $1,348,826 Chesterfield County $1,216,799 Fairfax County $4,850,209 Henrico County $1,417,098 Loudoun County $1,448,141 Prince William County $2,145,011

