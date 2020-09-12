 

Virginia localities sharing $35 million in federal funding for affordable housing

Published Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020, 10:11 am

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $35,719,247 in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the funding through the Community Development Block Grant program.

The funding is part of the $5 billion in supplemental CDBG funding authorized by the CARES Act in March.

“Too many Virginians are in danger of losing their homes due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus,” said the Senators. “We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

The CDBG program offers annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:

Alexandria$943,356
Blacksburg$210,594
Bristol$116,003
Charlottesville$335,024
Chesapeake$876,358
Christiansburg$111,118
Colonial Heights$104,710
Danville$228,845
Fredericksburg$205,866
Hampton$688,562
Harrisonburg$326,630
Hopewell$125,506
Lynchburg$389,143
Newport News$971,659
Norfolk$1,250,901
Petersburg$189,765
Portsmouth$426,191
Radford$74,893
Richmond$1,362,346
Roanoke$546,786
Staunton$125,136
Suffolk$323,149
Virginia Beach$2,069,846
Waynesboro$117,476
Winchester$182,191
Arlington County$1,348,826
Chesterfield County$1,216,799
Fairfax County$4,850,209
Henrico County$1,417,098
Loudoun County$1,448,141
Prince William County$2,145,011

 


