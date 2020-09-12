Virginia localities sharing $35 million in federal funding for affordable housing
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $35,719,247 in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the funding through the Community Development Block Grant program.
The funding is part of the $5 billion in supplemental CDBG funding authorized by the CARES Act in March.
“Too many Virginians are in danger of losing their homes due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus,” said the Senators. “We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”
The CDBG program offers annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.
The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:
|Alexandria
|$943,356
|Blacksburg
|$210,594
|Bristol
|$116,003
|Charlottesville
|$335,024
|Chesapeake
|$876,358
|Christiansburg
|$111,118
|Colonial Heights
|$104,710
|Danville
|$228,845
|Fredericksburg
|$205,866
|Hampton
|$688,562
|Harrisonburg
|$326,630
|Hopewell
|$125,506
|Lynchburg
|$389,143
|Newport News
|$971,659
|Norfolk
|$1,250,901
|Petersburg
|$189,765
|Portsmouth
|$426,191
|Radford
|$74,893
|Richmond
|$1,362,346
|Roanoke
|$546,786
|Staunton
|$125,136
|Suffolk
|$323,149
|Virginia Beach
|$2,069,846
|Waynesboro
|$117,476
|Winchester
|$182,191
|Arlington County
|$1,348,826
|Chesterfield County
|$1,216,799
|Fairfax County
|$4,850,209
|Henrico County
|$1,417,098
|Loudoun County
|$1,448,141
|Prince William County
|$2,145,011