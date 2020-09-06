Virginia Law Foundation awards $500K in grants to law-related projects in Virginia

The Virginia Law Foundation has announced its 2020 grant recipients.

Each year since 1984, the Virginia Law Foundation awards grants to initiatives and nonprofits throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia which advance the foundation’s three-pronged mission:

To offer improved access to legal assistance for the underserved, either directly or by facilitating the coordination of integrated networks of competent, affordable legal representation,

To cultivate an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law in society as a foundation of peace, stability and prosperity,

To provide education in support of the above ideals.

VLF grants fund a variety of projects and organizations, including legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education conferences, medical-legal partnerships and public service internships for law students. According to VLF Executive Director Ray White, this funding is especially crucial to this year’s grantees, as the current unprecedented pandemic directly affects their clientele as well as some donors’ ability to give.

According to a Virginia State Bar Public Information Webinar conducted prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there is only one legal aid lawyer for every 7,237 Virginians who cannot afford to pay legal fees. In addition, two out of three low-income households will most likely face at least one legal problem a year, according to a national survey conducted by the Legal Services Corporation. The current health and financial crisis is exacerbating the already considerable need for access to justice, and proving especially challenging for Virginians who have lost their jobs.

Attorney John D. McGavin, Esq., who chairs the VLF Grants Committee, said, “In addition to the regular challenges we face, many of our friends and neighbors are having a very hard time due to the coronavirus. Now, more than ever, the Virginia Law Foundation has been a generous benefactor to support the Rule of Law, access to justice and legal education,” McGavin continued by saying, “We celebrate the work of the grant recipients who are contributing so much to our community. Our partnership with these organizations helps make our state a better place to live for all of our citizens.”

2020 Virginia Law Foundation Grant Recipients

2020-2021 We the People, Virginia Civics Education — $15,300

“Best Practices” Pro Bono Program, Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association — $25,000

Capital Defense Workshop, Virginia Bar Association — $35,000

Children’s Program, AYUDA — $10,000

Civil Legal Assistance to Low-Income Seniors, Blue Ridge Legal Services — $25,000

Eviction Diversion Program, Greater Richmond Bar Foundation — $35,000

Hill Tucker Pre-Law Institute, Virginia State Bar — $15,000

Immigration Legal Services Program, Northern Virginia Family Service — $20,000

Jazz4Justice — $5,000

Justice for Human Trafficking Victims, Virginia Beach Justice Initiative — $40,000

Justice in the Classroom Program, John Marshall Foundation — $24,050

Northern Virginia Pro Bono Law Center, Law Foundation — $25,000

Project for Empowerment of Survivors, Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance — $25,000

Providing Access to Legal Services for Cancer Patients, CancerLINC — $10,000

Public Service Summer Internship Program, Virginia Law Schools — $50,000

Rule of Law Day, Virginia Holocaust Museum — $4,800

Rule of Law Project, Center For Teaching The Rule of Law — $10,000

Rural Immigration Legal Services Program, Just Neighbors — $30,000

Southwest Virginia Training Initiative, Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society — $15,000

Statewide Legal Aid Conference, Virginia Poverty Law Center — $26,175

Uncontested Divorce Toolbox for Pro Bono Lawyers, Virginia Legal Aid Society — $30,000

Virginia High School Mock Trial, Virginia Law-Related Education Institute — $20,000

Virginia Justice Program, Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition — $30,000

VJLAP Wellness Conference, Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program — $10,000

More information on these grants is available at www.virginialawfoundation.org/grants/grants-in-2020.

The Virginia Law Foundation accepts donations to its grants fund year-round and guarantees 100 percent of every donation is allocated directly to the grants program.

