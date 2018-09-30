Virginia Law Foundation 2018 grants support statewide legal initiatives

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia Law Foundation has awarded $440,000 in 2018 grants to support law-related projects and organizations throughout the Commonwealth. The VLF grants program funds initiatives that further the Foundation’s mission: to facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law, and to instill these values through education.

The Virginia Law Foundation’s Fellows, board members, donors, and grant recipients gathered in Richmond last month for the First Annual Grant Recipient Luncheon. VLF President Stephen D. Busch presided over the event, recognizing the charitable endeavors of each of the award recipients. The luncheon also offered a chance for attendees to learn about each other’s projects, as well as the full scope of the Foundation’s activities.

The complete list of grant recipients is as follows:

Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR) Coalition – $40,000

John Marshall Foundation, Justice in the Classroom Program – $40,000

Rule of Law Project, Center for Teaching the Rule of Law – $40,000

Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society, Domestic Violence Conferences – $12,000

Supreme Court of Virginia – $75,000

Tahirih Justice Center – $20,000

Virginia Bar Association, Capital Defense Workshop – $26,500

Virginia Beach Justice Initiative – $20,000

Virginia Holocaust Museum – $5,000

Virginia Lawyers Helping Lawyers – $35,000

Virginia Legal Aid Society – $21,500

Virginia Poverty Law Center – $25,000

Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance – $15,000

Virginia State Bar, Hill Tucker Pre-Law Institute – $15,000

VLF Public Service Internships – $50,000

About the Virginia Law Foundation:

The Virginia Law Foundation has provided over $25 million in grants to support projects throughout the Commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. The VLF Fellows Program encourages civic-mindedness and recognizes excellence in the practice of law and public and professional service. Virginia CLE® is conducted through the Foundation’s Education Division and is the recognized leader in providing continuing legal education for Virginia lawyers. For more information, please visit www.virginialawfoundation.org.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web