Virginia Lacrosse: Schedule updates for men’s, women’s slates

Published Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, 6:45 pm

The Virginia men’s lacrosse program has added an additional home game, set for Saturday, Feb. 13. The Cavaliers will host Army at Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is slated for noon.

Broadcast plans for the game are being determined and will be announced soon.

The women’s lacrosse team will now open its season on Monday, Feb. 15 against East Carolina at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Cavaliers were originally scheduled to play Navy on Saturday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

Monday’s game will now serve as the home-opener for Virginia.

